Staunton School Board purchases equipment at August meeting

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Staunton School Board held its monthly meeting on Aug. 21. Several purchases were made and matters discussed at the meeting.

The biggest purchases were the obtaining of two used school buses, both equipped with air conditioning from Midwest transit Equipment. The buses are reportedly in “good condition” and have low mileage. The purchase price was $197,342.

A Toro Z Master lawn mower purchase was also approved. Two pieces of surplus equipment were traded in, allowing the district to purchase the mower for $12,430.

Project Updates

There were several district project updates from Superintendent Brett Allen. The board was informed that the switchgear project, chiller replacement project and parking lot resurfacing projects had been completed. The new security camera system was also installed and the 2022 maintenance grant projects were finalized.

There has been a delay in the wheelchair lift installation project at the high school due to supply issues.

Budget

The Fiscal year 2024 budget was presented to the board. The budget is projected to be balanced for the upcoming year. The tentative budget is on public display and the public hearing regarding the budget will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the school library.

Other Business

Members of the school board recognized Staunton senior Riley Stipcak for the competition of his Eagle Scout Project. Stipcak repaired the backboards at the Staunton Junior/Elementary School playground, added the Terrier logo and installed new basketball nets.

The multi-district shared transportation agreement between Staunton, Mt. Olive and Gillespie was approved.

The board approved a $10 increase for junior high baseball and softball umpires. The increase was needed for the district the stay competitive in its pay.

Steve Martin was hired as a bus driver/bus driver trainee, pending licensing.

The first reading of Press Policy Update 112 was approved.

Next Meeting

The Staunton School Board will meet again on Monday, Sept. 25.