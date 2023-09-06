John A. Kirkwood, 67, of Benld, passed away at Alton Memorial Hospital, Alton, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:43 p.m.

He was born July 26, 1956, in Belleville, to Martin Kirkwood and Jean Burns Kirkwood.

He married Felicia S. (Danis) Kirkwood.

He was a salesman and driver for Switzer Foods.

John enjoyed bass fishing and tournaments.

He is survived by his spouse, Felicia Kirkwood of Benld; children, Justin Kirkwood of Benld, Brittney (Kevin) Kirkwood Forsythe of Gillespie, Jonathan Kirkwood of Bethalto, Destiny (fiancé, Bobby Robbins) Kirkwood of Bethalto, Christopher Kirkwood of Benld, Felicia Kirkwood of Benld, Jackie Kirkwood of CA,;13 grandchildren; siblings, Frank Kirkwood, Randy Kirkwood; mother in law, Margie Danis; sister in law and brother in law, Krystall and Tony Fritz; uncle, John Burns of Prairie du Rocher and 2 nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Marty Kirkwood and father in law, John Danis.

A Celebration of Life with a silent auction and luncheon will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at DeStefance Events Center, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld is in charge of the arrangements.