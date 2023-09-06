Inge M. Hatalla, 84 of Carlinville, passed away Friday morning, Sept. 1, 2023, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Inge was born Dec. 31, 1938, in Berlin, Germany, a daughter of Bruno and Alma Drescher Schroter.

She married Thomas Hatalla, June 10, 1964 and he passed away October 30, 2018.

Inge emigrated from Germany to America in her early 20s to pursue the American Dream where she soon met her husband of over 44 years. They built their home in Carlinville where Inge particularly enjoyed planting flowers and shopping.

She retired from Walmart after 30 years. Post-retirement, Inge made the most of life traveling in Europe with her granddaughter, achieving her bucket-list goal of seeing Paris.

Inge is survived by her son, William Hauschildt of Carlinville; grandson, Brian (Chelsea) Hauschildt of Decatur; granddaughter, Sylvia (Kip) Ekkert of Colorado Springs, CO; two great grandchildren; brothers, Gunter Schroter of Berlin, Germany, Bruno Schroter of Berlin, Germany; sister, Helga Seelbach of Virden and several nieces and nephews.

Inge was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

There will be no services and this time.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.