HS Volleyball: Carlinville shocks Highland, Staunton finishes 10th at Tiger Classic

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Last week, Carlinville High School volleyball continued to impress in the midst of a tough non-conference schedule, while Staunton placed 10th at the Edwardsville Tiger Classic – a tournament packed with powerhouses from larger Illinois High School Association classes.

Carlinville

On Aug. 29, Carlinville shocked Highland in hostile territory and improved to 3-0.

The Cavaliers won the first set 25-19, then rallied from two challenging deficits of 18-13 and 22-18 to secure the sweep in the second match, 28-26.

Chloe Pope was the star of the evening with 11 service points and four aces.

Isabella Tiburzi collected 17 assists.

Hannah Gibson unleashed nine kills.

Makenah Dugan made 11 digs.

Kallie Kimbro and Madeline Murphy electrified the CHS defense as they each came away with key deflections at the net.

With the upset, Carlinville had secured victories over opponents from three different IHSA classes – Bunker Hill (1A), Auburn (2A) and now Highland (3A).

The Cavaliers welcomed another heavyweight to the Big House as they hosted state-ranked 2A Williamsville Aug. 31. The Bullets, No. 21 in this week’s poll, stayed hot and humbled Carlinville, 25-13, 25-15.

Staunton

After opening their season with a championship victory at the Springfield Lutheran Tournament, the Staunton Bulldogs put themselves to a much more challenging test at Edwardsville’s Labor Day Tiger Classic.

Staunton, which came in undefeated, opened last weekend with a 25-17, 25-20 loss to Columbia.

The Bulldogs straight set Highland, 25-12, 25-23 in the next match but fell into the competition’s lower quadrant after being defeated by O’Fallon (26-24, 25-21) and Edwardsville (25-18, 25-20).

Staunton rallied past Rock Island, 12-25, 25-19, 25-18 in the 10th place match.

The Bulldogs are 7-3 on the year.

Other action

Gillespie lost 24-26, 14-25 at home against Nokomis Aug. 29. The Miners are 1-7.

Mt. Olive also fell to 1-7 with a 23-25, 13-25 loss at Calvary Aug. 30.

Bunker Hill struggled at Edinburg and fell to 1-4 after getting dominated by the Wildcats, 8-25, 16-25, Aug. 30.

Southwestern’s losing streak grew to eight games as the 1-8 Birds fell at East Alton Wood River (17-25, 24-26) Aug. 29 and Marquette (14-25, 17-25) Aug. 31.

North Mac hosted its first home match Aug. 29, which was spoiled by Riverton, 15-25, 21-25. The Panthers are 1-1.