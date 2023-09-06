HS Soccer: Carlinville finishes third at Route 66 Kickoff Classic

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Cavaliers finished in third place as a co-host of the Route 66 Kickoff Classic last week.

Carlinville suffered a tough 1-0 loss against Hillsboro with a championship berth on the line, but managed to hold off Litchfield-Gillespie by the same score on the tournament’s final day to finish the competition 3-1. Will Meyer scored his fourth goal of the season and Pierce Rovey made eight saves in the victory.

Litchfield-Gillespie qualified for the third place match with a 5-0 win over North Mac Aug. 29. The LHS Panthers, who co-op with a few Gillespie High School Miner athletes, are 2-2 to start the year.

Staunton walked away with sixth place following a pair of losses to Lincolnwood (5-0) and Springfield Lutheran (3-0). The Bulldogs are 1-3 on the season.

North Mac, which lost the seventh place match against Athens (6-0), has yet to get on the board. NMHS is 0-4 overall.

Hillsboro defeated Lincolnwood, 2-1, in the championship game and claimed its first ever Route 66 Kickoff Classic title.