Acorn Counseling expands to include substance use services

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Acorn Counseling and Mediation has been helping Carlinville and Macoupin County residents access mental health services since 2016.

Husband and wife team Wayne and Dr. Andrea Spicer, are both Licensed Clinical Social Workers. A. Spicer holds her degree as a Doctor of Social Work. The Spicer’s, along with the other counselors at Acorn have been offering therapy for individuals, couples or families and serve children, teens and adults.

Acorn Counseling has recently announced some new services it provides relating to substance use. While individual substance counseling has been available, the focus was primarily on mental health services. The new substance services include DUI Evaluations, Risk Education, Early Intervention and Outpatient Substance Use Services or Intensive Outpatient Services, depending on a client’s needs.

W. Spicer says that Acorn is the only agency in the county that provides private therapy for individuals on public aid. He also mentioned that Acorn Counseling expanded her services due to a growing need in the community, the lack of counselors available and counselor turnover with other providers.

Besides the Spicer’s, Jane McFarland, Michelle Wallace and Breanna LaMonte all provide services at Acorn Counseling. Wallace and LaMonte are primarily running the group sessions, while the Spicer’s and McFarland do individual therapy. All of the practitioners are able to offer a variety of services.

The Spicers say they and the other practitioners at Acorn Counseling pride themselves on offering consist, high quality services and individualized treatment. They are also proud to offer mental health services in a rural setting as such services are “few and far between.”

Anyone looking to set up an appointment can visit the website acorncounselingmediation.com, email clinicalservices@acornbh.org or call Acorn Counseling at 217-930-2106. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and three Saturdays a month and offer later appointments one day a week.