HS Boys’ Soccer: Carlinville contending for Kickoff Classic title, Staunton and Litchfield-Gillespie 1-1

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville High School boys’ soccer team emerged as one of the contenders for this year’s Route 66 Kickoff Classic title last weekend.

The Cavaliers started 2-0 in pool play by defeating Springfield Lutheran, 4-3, and Athens, 3-1, on home turf Aug. 26. Will Meyer was the leading scorer for CHS with three goals in those two games. Kaelen Furness added two goals and Matt Dunn found the back of the net as well.

Carlinville battled a familiar foe for a berth in the championship game Aug. 29. The Cavaliers went up against the defending South Central Conference champion Hillsboro Hiltoppers and competed for either first or third place Aug. 30, pending that result.

Staunton and Litchfield-Gillespie are currently positioned in the middle of the eight-team field with 1-1 records. The two rivals went up against each other head-to-head in the opener, which was won by Panthers, 4-0. The Bulldogs rebounded with a 9-0 victory against North Mac, with seven different players making a scoring contribution. Litchfield-Gillespie lost its second game against pool frontrunner Lincolnwood – Staunton’s next opponent, 3-1.

North Mac has yet to break the ice – on the scoreboard and in the win column. The Panthers lost both of their matches 9-0 on Saturday and concluded pool play against Litchfield-Gillespie Aug. 29.

The remainder of the Kickoff Classic will be covered in next week’s issue.

POOL PLAY SCORES (as of Aug. 28)

Pool A

Carlinville 4, Lutheran 3

Hillsboro 4, Athens 1

Carlinville 3, Athens 1

Hillsboro 5, Lutheran 2

Pool B

Lincolnwood 9, North Mac 0

Litchfield-Gillespie 4, Staunton 0

Lincolnwood 3, Litchfield 1

Staunton 9, North Mac 0

STANDINGS (as of Aug. 28)

Pool A

Carlinville (2-0)

Hillsboro (2-0)

Lutheran (0-2)

Athens (0-2)

Pool B

Lincolnwood (2-0)

Litchfield-Gillespie (1-1)

Staunton (1-1)

North Mac (0-2)