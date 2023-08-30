Earl William Harvill Jr.

Earl William “Skip” Harvill Jr, 77, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.

He was born June 18, 1946 to Earl William Harvill Sr. & Helen Sherfy Harvill.

He married Geraldine Mae Tucker Harvill on Feb. 14, 1967 in Bunker Hill. She preceded in death on Jan. 16, 2022.

He was retired after having worked at a factory and been a Master Sergeant in the US Air Force.

He enjoyed woodworking, crafts, working in the yard and decorating the yard for Christmas.

He is survived by his daughter, Anita Harvill of Gillespie; granddaughter, Ashlynn Marie Stephens; sisters, Linda Grove of Sorento, Susan “Jean” Katzmarek of Litchfield, Connie Schulze of Jerseyville and sister-in-law, Vanessa Baxter.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; son, David Wayne Harvill; brothers, Scott Harvill, Richard Harvill and Donald Harvill.

Services were held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Burial was at the Bunker Hill Cemetery, Bunker Hill. Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill First Assembly of God, 4095 IL-159, Bunker Hill, IL 62014.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.