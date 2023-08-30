Dennis James Hilyard, 69, of Bunker Hill, passed away at his residence on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

He was born Sept. 30, 1953, in Litchfield, to James Roy Hilyard and Margaret Ann “Peggy” Noel Hilyard.

He married Melanie (Kahl) Hilyard on June 19, 1976 in Bunker Hill.

He was a farmer which he loved. Dennis was also a former trucker and excellent mechanic. He loved his cars especially his white 1964 1/2 mustang.

He is survived by his spouse, Melanie Hilyard of Bunker Hill; sons, Matt (Lori) Hilyard of Bunker Hill, Jasen (companion, Brandy Carter) Hilyard of Bunker Hill, Jake Hilyard of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Madalynn, Masen, Jeremiah, Jalena; sister, Mary Ann (Terry) Hicks of Carlinville; several nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Jon Hilyard and Josh Hilyard.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Funeral services were held on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Burial was at Wood Davis Cemetery, Woodburn, IL.

Memorials are suggested to Woodburn Bible Church.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.