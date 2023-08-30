Carlinville Lions Club to host 79th annual Carnival

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The 79th annual Lions Club Carnival will be held on the Carlinville Square on Sept. 8 and 9. There will be a parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 to kick off the carnival. The parade will begin at the Courthouse.

The Carnival will run both nights from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and feature many of the classic rides. Games, for both kids and adults, will be set up on East Main St.

The Lions Queen Coronation will be held at 9 p.m. on Sept. 9 on the stage at the end of East Main. As always, there are five new Lions Queen Contestants this year: Ella Clevenger, Adelle Hammann, Kallie Kimbro, Mia Smith and Karleina Tipps.

Ella Clevenger is the 17 year-old of Jasen and Lauren Clevenger. She has three siblings, one brother, Trenton and two sisters, Brynlee and Lynna. Clevenger is a volleyball player at Carlinville High School. In her free time, she enjoys reading. She also enjoys hunting with her boyfriend, Rex. Over the summer, Clevenger has spent her time working as a babysitter. After High School, she plans on attending Lewis and Clark Community College to complete her associates degree. She then plans on continuing her education for a bachelors degree in elementary education.

Adelle Hammann is the 17 year old daughter of Joe and Jaime Hammann of Carlinville. She has three brothers, Wes, Cauis, and Jackson. Hammann is a Cavalette at Carlinville High School. She is active in student council, and has participated in the high school musical for three years. Hammann is a member of the National Honor Society, and has been on the honor role through out high school. She is currently employed at Wood Duck and after high school, is planning on attending Blackburn College majoring in Business and Marketing.

Kallie Kimbro is the 17 year old daughter of Marty Kimbro and Matt and Crissy Dowland. Kallie has a sister, Audrey and three brothers, Sawyer, Porter and Jackson. Kimbro is a Varsity Volleyball player and runs high school track and field. She has participated in Student Council, Interact Club and National Honor Society. Kimbro has been a high honor roll student all throughout her high school career. She is a member of Pleasant Hill Christian Church. She has been attending Camp Mac since she was little and has volunteered as faculty out there. In her free time, Kimbro enjoys spending time with her friends and family and traveling. After High school, Kimbro plans to attend SIU Carbondale, where she will major in Nursing and Healthcare Management with a minor in Nutrition.

Mia Smith is the 17 year old daughter of Jeff Smith and Garret and Jennifer Beck. Smith has three sisters, Emily, Allison and Josie and a brother, Carter. Smith is a Varsity Soccer player and was a Varsity Cheerleader. In her free time, Smith enjoys spending time with her friends and family. Smith plans to attend college with an undecided major.

Karleina Joell Tipps is the 17 year old daughter of Travis Tipps and Victoria Trevino. She has one sister, Aspen, and one brother, Kohltynn. Tipps is an athlete at Carlinville High School participating in varsity volleyball and varsity softball. She has been on honor roll throughout her high school career. Over the summer, Tipps was a lifeguard at the Carlinville Country Club. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family as well as camping, swimming and watching movies. After high school, Tipps plans on attending SIUE majoring in dental hygiene.

The Queens have been out and about in the community throughout the summer selling tickets to raise money for the various causes the Lions Club helps support. Tickets will continue to be on sold during the Carnival on Friday and Saturday until just before the Coronation.