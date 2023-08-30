Alice Kathleen Hunt, of Mesa, AZ, formerly of Carlinville, passed away peacefully and in the presence of her family, on May 23, 2023, in Mesa.

She was born March 22, 1935 in Milwaukee, WI, the daughter of Carl Kelley and Alice Hamilton.

She married James Hartley, formerly of Carlinville, in 1954. They later divorced. In 1984, she married Milton Hunt of Normal.

She was a graduate of Carlinville High School and was employed as an Executive Assistant at People’s Bank in Bloomington.

She loved music, antiques, her pets, dancing with her husband, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by four children and their families, daughter, Patti, of Mesa, AZ; son, David, of Raymond; son Dan (Debbie), of Shelton WA; and a son Matt (Deena), of Anacortes, WA; stepson, Brad (Sachiko) Hunt of Alton; brother, Carl Kelley of Sautee, GA; several nieces and nephews; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mayfield cemetery in Carlinville.