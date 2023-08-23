JFL Week 3: Carlinville sharp at Greenville, Southwestern goes 3-1 against North Mac

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Cavaliers kept their foot on the gas pedal during Week 3 of the Junior Football season and picked up their second clean sweep.

Carlinville ventured to Bond County and defeated the Greenville Comets four straight. The fifth and sixth graders grinded out a pair of tight victories during the morning jamboree, 16-14 and 20-16, respectively. In the afternoon cap, the seventh and eighth graders dropped the hammer. The seventh graders shut out the Comets, 22-0, and the eighth graders pulled away, 33-18.

In other action, Southwestern won three of four over county rival North Mac and Gillespie picked up its first victory. Staunton lost two of three at Litchfield, but the one victory the Bulldogs landed kept an undefeated season going for the seventh grade squad.

The Piasa Birds won the fifth (16-0), seventh (22-20) and eighth (14-8) grade contests. The Panthers reigned in a 36-6 sixth grade rout.

Gillespie’s program got its first taste of victory in 2023 as the seventh graders took care of business against Pana, 22-6. The opposing Panthers cruised to victory in the other two contests that were played, 33-6 (fifth) and 36-14 (eighth).

The Staunton seventh graders avenged a jamboree sweep for the Bulldogs, returning their game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown and riding that burst of momentum to a 36-0 triumph over the Purple Panthers.

WEEK 3 SCOREBOARD

Fifth Grade

Hillsboro 28, Vandalia 6

Carlinville 16, Greenville 14

Litchfield 28, Staunton 20

Southwestern 16, North Mac 0

Pana 36, Gillespie 6

Sixth Grade

Hillsboro 24, Vandalia 0

Carlinville 20, Greenville 16

Litchfield 26, Staunton 12

North Mac 36, Southwestern 6

Seventh Grade

Vandalia 34, Hillsboro 6

Carlinville 22, Greenville 0

Staunton 36, Litchfield 0

Southwestern 22, North Mac 20

Gillespie 22, Pana 6

Eighth Grade

Vandalia 24, Hillsboro 0

Carlinville 33, Greenville 18

Southwestern 14, North Mac 8

Pana 36, Gillespie 14