Carlinville buildings being renovated through facade grants

Heinz Furniture, Loomis House and CoCo Bongo completed; Studio 133 and Area Heating & AC in progress

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Multiple Carlinville buildings recently received a new makeover after having been chosen as facade grant award recipients.

Three projects are completed and there are still a couple in progress.

Greg Whitler’s Heinz Furniture business at 208 West Main Street no longer has a sign hanging on it. Instead, it has been painted into the bricks near the top of the building, which has been given a fresh coat.

Gina Bellm’s Loomis House on the East Side of the square also received a new paint job and had its windows replaced.

Masonry repairs are finished at Ashlie Miller and Shawn Buhl’s Coco Bongo at 132 West Main Street.

Whitler and Bellm were each awarded $2,000 in grant money for project spending, while Miller and Buhl gained access to an amount of $1,750.

With other projects included, such as Area Heating & AC and Studio 133, a grand total of $8,753 has been awarded to Carlinville business owners for this current fiscal year.

Don Koster is reportedly unsure when the Area Heating & AC process will be finished, but Patti Olive has an estimated date set somewhere between September and October of 2024 for Studio 133.

Area Heating & AC at 222 1/2 West Second South Street is going to be repainted for $1,003.

Studio 133 at 133 East Main is also getting a fresh coat of paint, plus new masonry. The total for this project is $2,000.

For those interested, facade grant applications are reviewed and then award amounts are determined based on budgeted fiscal year funding. These awards are typically announced and made by June 1 yearly.

Applications for 2024 must be submitted by April 30. The guidelines and applications for the next Fiscal Year Facade Grant Program will become available for pickup March 1.

Grant awardees must submit expidentures by December.

Future articles regarding facade grants will be published in upcoming issues of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat newspaper, in which the city of Carlinville additionally runs a yearly advertisment announcing the program.

For more information, contact Kim Harber at 217-556-5901 or call the Carlinville City Hall at 217-854-4076.