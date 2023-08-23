Beatrice Ann Watson

Beatrice “Bea” Ann Watson, 90 of Carlinville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, MO.

Bea was born June 28, 1933, in Carlinville, a daughter of Frank Joseph and Mamie (Reznicek) Boente.

She graduated from Carlinville High School with the Class of 1950.

Bea later married Samuel Watson on July 2, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Carlinville.

Bea was retired from Blackburn College.

She loved to put together puzzles, sew, go to the “boat”, watch the Cardinals and play dominoes with Gene and Caryn. On Saturday mornings, she enjoyed her special time with her nephew, Jim.

Bea is survived by her son, Gene (Caryn) Watson of St. Charles, MO; grandson, Alex Watson; granddaughter, Samantha Watson; great grandchildren, Camden, Colton, Cash and Athena, several nieces and nephews.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Watson; sisters, Evelyn Rosentreter, Genevieve Godar and brother, Edward Boente.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Carlinville.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. at the Church after visitation with Rev. Joe Koyickal officiating.

Burial will follow in New Calvary Cemetery next to her husband Sam.

Memorials may be made to St. Vincent De Paul.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.