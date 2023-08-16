JFL Week 2: Staunton takes three of four over North Mac, Carlinville and Southwestern split

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Staunton beat North Mac three out of four, while Carlinville and Southwestern settled for splits during week two of the Junior Football League season.

Staunton’s fifth graders grinded out a 28-22 victory, then the seventh and eighth graders came out firing following the jamboree. The seventh grade avenged a 32-0 sixth grade shutout loss with a 34-0 shutout triumph of their own. The eighth graders then sealed the series victory via a 36-6 bashing of the Panthers.

After getting swept in the fifth and sixth grade jamboree, Carlinville shook rust off 28-14 (fifth) and 36-8 (sixth) losses and ended the weekend drawn with Hillsboro. The seventh grade Cavaliers shut down the Toppers, 29-0, and the eighth graders won, 19-6.

Southwestern split with Greenville, as the sixth (20-6) and seventh graders (8-6) celebrated victories. The fifth (14-0) and eighth (36-16) graders suffered defeats at the hands of the Blue Jays.

In other action, Gillespie played three games against Vandalia and got swept, 32-0 (fifth), 48-16 (seventh) and 44-0 (eighth).

Week 2 scoreboard

5th Grade

Vandalia 32, Gillespie 0

Staunton 28, North Mac 22

Greenville 14, Southwestern 0

Hillsboro 28, Carlinville 14

Pana 26, Litchfield 12

6th Grade

North Mac 32, Staunton 0

Southwestern 20, Greenville 6

Hillsboro 36, Carlinville 8

Pana 38, Litchfield 6

7th Grade

Vandalia 48, Gillespie 16

Staunton 34, North Mac 0

Southwestern 8, Greenville 6

Carlinville 29, Hillsboro 0

Litchfield 20, Pana 18

8th Grade

Vandalia 44, Gillespie 0

Staunton 36, North Mac 6

Greenville 36, Southwestern 16

Carlinville 19, Hillsboro 6