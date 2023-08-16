Doris Lee Dunn

Doris Lee (Burch) Dunn was born on Oct. 4, 1936, in LaCynge, KS to Bill and Doris (Read) Burch.

Her family later moved to Illinois where she graduated from Northwestern High School in 1954.

She married Jack Dunn in 1956 and he passed away March 5, 2020.

She was an ovarian cancer survivor, a great navigator, an excellent baker, and had the best laugh. Doris loved her family and having a good time. But we won’t mention any of that, because when asked what should be included in her obituary, she stated that all anyone needs to know is that (and in her own words), is that “she’s gone”.

Doris is survived by her daughters; Rindy (Lyle) Fuchs of Carterville, Jody (Bernard) Herman of Overbrook, KS, Lori (Shawn) Burgess of Girard, Linda (Jim) McDowell of Staunton; son David (Lori) Dunn of Bayshore, NY; sister, Norma Rothe of Girard, her best friend Betty, 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

She is proceeded in death by her parents; husband “Jack” and her sister Jeanie Hood.

Visitation will be held, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Country View Church in rural Virden. Funeral services will held afterwards at 11 a.m. with Rev. Marty Nagel officiating.

Memorials are to the Country View Church or Girard Fire and Rescue.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home Girard, is assisting the Dunn family with their arrangements.