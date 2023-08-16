Doris Irene Holler, 64 of Gillespie, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 11, 2023, in the emergency room at Carlinville Area Hospital.

Doris was born July 13, 1959, in Carlinville, a daughter of Gerald and Francis Sutton Dugger.

Doris graduated from Northwestern High School, Palmyra, with the class of 1976.

She married Troy J. Holler in Palmyra.

She spent her lifetime raising her family and enjoying her grandchildren. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting and needlework.

Doris is survived by her husband, Troy Holler of Gillespie; mother, Francis Chapman of Carlinville; son, Steve (Kelly) Kirk of Greenville; daughter, Delores Eck; son, Shawn Williams of Carlinville; daughter, Carrie (Chris) Willingham of Kansas City, KS; son, James (Kristy) Mitchell of Staunton; daughter, Mary (Daniel) Gutmann of Virden; eleven grandchildren; brother, Rick Dugger of Palmyra, brother, Jim (Kathy) Dugger of Carlinville; sister, Brenda Dugger of Jerseyville; several nieces and nephews.

Doris was preceded in death by her father and sister, Margie Hillibrand.

There will be no services held at this time.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.