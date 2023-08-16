Carlinville School Board meets for final time before school year begins

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville School Board met on Aug. 14 for its final meeting before the school year began on Aug. 16. Several matters were discussed such as employment, handbook updates and district contracts. A brief public hearing over the E-Learning Plan was held, there were no comments from the public.

Employment

In matters of employment there were two resignations and ten new hires.

The board accepted the resignation of Lexi Haley as the Middle School student council co-sponsor and Amy Killam and the Carlinville Intermediate School Administrative Assistant.

The retirements of Melanie Rosentreter and Cathy Kulenkamp at the end of the 2026-27 school year was approved.

Lisa Kelly was employed as a part-time High School teacher and Max Rogers was employed as a Special Education Teacher. The board approved the hiring of Teresa Reid to a part-time cafeteria position, Carrie Gunning as a part-time special education paraprofessional and Jacinda Reynolds as a special education paraprofessional. The board also approved Badatunde Ridley as the CHS Boys’ Track Coach, Nathan Wise as the CHS Girls’ Track Coach. Alyssa Hermes as the Volunteer Assistant Volleyball Coach, Brady Jamieson as the Volunteer Assistant Football Coach and Alyssa DeSpain as the Volunteer Assistant Middle School Softball Coach.

An unpaid leave of absence was granted to Karlie Woszczynski following the exhaustion of other time off through January 2, 2024.

District Contracts

The health insurance bid from Cigna for medical, dental and vision insurance was approved. The quote was provided by Assured Partners Insurance with a 3 percent increase over the previous year.

The district entered into a five-year photography contract with Wagner Portrait Group for Pre-K through Grade 12 school portraits.

Building Projects

The school board approved the painting bid by Illini Commercial Roofing for $65,280 to paint the storage building located on Buchanan Street.

Guttering is expected to be done at the Primary School by Aug. 25. The concrete at the Primary School is being worked on currently, there were several underlying issues with the concrete that need to be addressed before new sidewalk can go be poured.

The High School Gym Roof project is expected to begin the last week of September. The roofing company has predicted three days will be needed to tear off the old roof. They have estimated three weeks to replace the roof. Superintendent Becky Schuchman says that a tarp will be laid on the gym floor to protect it during the roofing process. Sporting events and activities may need to be rescheduled or relocated if they are home games but none have been rescheduled yet.

Other Business

The student handbooks for Pre-K through Grade 12 were updated to include Artificial Intelligence (AI) protocol and rules.

The E-Learning resolution was adopted by the board. E-Learning plans must be updated every three years by State mandate. This plan will last the district through 2026.

The Tentative Fiscal Year 2024 budget was approved. The board also adopted a resolution setting the Budget Hearing for Sept. 25 at 6:25 p.m. at the Carlinville High School.

The board approved the FY24-1 Surplus Resolution. Surplus items included technology such as old iPods, graphing calculators and other items.

The Sept. 11 board meeting had a change in location. It will now be at the High School Media Center rather than the Intermediate School. The meeting for the Intermediate School Tour will be held at a later date, which has not yet been decided.