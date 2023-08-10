Winning Communities and Blackburn College partner for Pickleball court.

Officials from Winning Communities and Blackburn College gathered at the future site of the Winning Communities Pickleball Center, a part of the re-invented Gugger Family Racquet & Hoops Complex at Blackburn College. Pictured above (from left) are Glen Krupica, Capital Campaign Manager of the Winning Together Campaign for Athletics and Enrollment at Blackburn, and Winning Communities Board Members: Greg Boente, Julie Boente, Justin Craig, Gary Graham, Richard Oswald, and Shawn Davis. Winning Communities is a community-based organization that works to enhance quality of life opportunities for Carlinville.