New officer sworn in; water and sewer rates approved

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville City Council met Monday night to discuss several items including revised water and sewer rates as well as the hiring of several new employees.

Water and Sewer Rates

A new water and sewer rate ordinance is adopted by the city every five years. The new ordinance states water rates inside city limits will be $17.35 minimum per month for the first 1,500 gallons, for the next 8,500 gallons it will be $11.56 per 1,000 gallons. The next 10,000 gallons will be $7.95 per 1,000 gallons, the next 130,000 gallons per month will be $7.22 per 1,000 gallons. Anything over 150,000 gallons a month will be $3.49 per 1,000 gallons.

For water users outside city limits, the first 1,500 gallons per month will be $26.03 minimum per month, the next 8,500 gallons per month will be $17.35 per 1,000 gallons. The nect 10,000 gallons per month will be $11.94 per 1,000 gallons. The next 130,000 gallons per month will be $10.84 per 1,000 gallons and anything over 150,000 gallons per month will be $6.38 per 1,000 gallons.

For water resellers the rate is $8.33 per 1,000 gallons. The basic user water rate will automatically increase by 5 percent on May 1 each year between May 1, 2024 and May 1, 2028.

Wastewater service users will pay $7.78 per 1,000 gallons of water used. The minimum monthly charge for users will be $7.78. Residential wastewater users who are connected to the city sewer but do no use city water will pay $37.71 per month. Bulk wastewater service users will pay $6.38 per 1,000 gallons. Like the water rate the sewer rate will automatically increase by 5 percent on May 1 beginning May 1,2024 and ending May 21, 2028.

Employment

There were three new dispatchers hired for the Police Department, one full-time and two part-time. Peyton Drew and Kaitlin Moore were hired as part-time dispatchers and Gabrielle Pequignot was hired as the full-time dispatcher.

Tanner Stelle was sworn in as the newest full-time Carlinville Police Officer. Stelle’s family and members of the Department were present at the meeting to watch him swear his oath.

