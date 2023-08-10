Junior Football League season begins

Carlinville goes 4-0 on opening weekend,

Southwestern

wins three games

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Junior Football League season kicked off Aug. 5.

Carlinville was the top program of the opening week, winning at all four grade levels. The Cavaliers took down the Gillespie Mustangs in a 26-6 (fifth), 44-6 (seventh), 35-0 (eighth) trifecta. The Carlinville sixth graders defeated New Berlin, 40-12.

Southwestern took three of four over Hillsboro. The fifth graders lost a close contest, 18-14, prior to the Birds turning the tables on the Toppers. The sixth graders earned a shutout, 6-0, as did the seventh graders, 16-0. The eighth graders held on for a 16-8 victory.

North Mac’s sixth and eighth grade teams started the new year undefeated, beating Greenville 34-0 and 12-6, respectively. The fifth grade contest ended in a 6-6 tie and the seventh graders lost, 34-0.

Staunton’s seventh graders dominated Pana, 42-0, and helped the Jaguars avoid a sweep at the hands of the Panthers, who cruised to victories in the other three games, 24-8 (fifth), 32-14 (sixth) and 22-6 (eighth).

In other action, Vandalia knocked off Litchfield 24-0 (fifth), 24-18 (sixth) and 38-14 (seventh).