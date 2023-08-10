James A. Rhodes, 76, of Gilman, peacefully passed away on Aug. 4, 2023. James was born to Jefferson “Jeffey” and Mildred Rhodes (Morgan) of Plainview.

He graduated from Carlinville High School in 1965. After graduating, “Jim” enlisted in the US Army (1966-1969) and served two tours in Vietnam as part of the 505th Signal Company, 11th Signal Group.

Jim worked for AT&T and USIC until his retirement in 2014. He spent many years keeping the scorebook for the Iroquois West High School and Middle School Baseball teams.

Jim had a passion for coaching youth sports. Jim spent much of his free time coaching baseball, which began in Garden City, KS in 1970, and continued for the next twenty-three years in Brighton and Carlinville. Jim coached youth soccer at the recreational and club (Alton Optimist Club) levels for many years.

Jim enjoyed fishing, traveling and gardening with his longtime partner, Barb Lindh, of Palatine. He enjoyed watching STL Cardinal games, and sharing a chardonnay with his friends at Dave’s Tap.

Jim is survived by his former wife, Linda Rhodes (Simmermaker) of Carlinville, who he shares three children, Teena Rhodes of St. Peters, MO, Edward Rhodes of Indianapolis, IN, Robert “Sam” (Kristina) Rhodes of Onarga; seven grandchildren, Bayley Thornton (Stults), Hunter Stults, Abrial Grigsby, Lauren Rhodes, Peyton Rhodes, Ella Rhodes, Ealyn Rhodes; great grandson, Cole Yates and brother Harry Rhodes.

Jim was predeceased in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville. A graveside service will follow at Shipman Cemetery in Shipman.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to BJC Hospice & Home Care Fund, 1935 Beltway Dr., St. Louis, MO 63114.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.