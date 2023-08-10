Gillespie third, Carlinville fifth at middle school softball tournament

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquire~Democrat Reporter

The middle school softball season got underway with a weekend tournament in Gillespie Aug. 5.

Eight teams participated, including Gillespie, Carlinville and North Mac.

Gillespie placed third overall, beating Nokomis 11-2 and rebounding from a 6-0 loss against runner-up Triad. The Indians shut out Calhoun, 5-0, in the third place game.

Carlinville lost its opener to eventual champion Highland, 7-0. The Cavaliers went into the consolation competiton battle-tested and rallied to a fifth place ranking with back-to-back convincing triumphs over North Mac, 12-0, and Nokomis, 10-2.

The North Mac Panthers went ‘two and done’ via double elimination.

Ariana Nanney of Highland was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.