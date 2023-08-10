Betty Mae McKinney, 93, of Pearland, TX passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at HCA Houston Healthcare.

She was born July 16, 1930 in Virden, the daughter of William ‘Bill’ and Elizabeth ‘Betty’ nee Coble, McKinney, Sr.

Betty retired from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, TX after 27 years of service. She started her career as a histotechnologist, later becoming assistant chief in the frozen section lab and a clinical instructor. She received numerous awards dedicated to the care, control, and prevention of cancer.

She is survived by one nephew, Greg (Kari) McKinney; nieces, Colleen (Russ) Reynolds, Beth Scott, Melinda Middleton all of Carlinville, Brenda (Bill) Willis of Rangely, CO, Lisa (Ty) Langham of Greenville, Sheila (Chuck) Brozman of Romeoville, Anna Mitchell of Lyons, Sue Bresley of Steward.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Clarence (Gene) McKinney, William (Bill) McKinney, Jr.; two sisters, Sylvia Brkjlacich and Edith Washicko.

Private services were held at South Park Funeral Home in Pearland.