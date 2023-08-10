Barbara Joan “Ann” Frye, 78, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Jacksonville Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Carlinville on Oct. 17, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorthie (Guilander) Burrell.

She married Harry E. Frye on Dec. 23, 1961 in Carlinville and together their marriage was blessed with 53 years, prior to his death on March 13, 2015.

Ann was a devoted to her family and worked as both a homemaker and as a CNA at various area hospital and nursing homes, which she loved.

She is survived by her son, Keith Frye of Carlinville; two daughters, Tina Brown of Carlinville and Teresa Frye of Pawnee; grandchildren, Michelle (Dave) Chingman, Andrew Osborn, Kim Johnston, Keith Frye Jr. and Harry Frye; fifteen great grandchildren; a sister, Ruby Pocklington of Palmyra; brothers, Keith Burrell and Marion Burrell, both of Carlinville.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ralph Frye; brother, Carl Burrell; sisters, Mary Nance and Alberta Damm.

Graveside services were conducted on Friday, August 4, 2023 at Kane Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the family, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, who has been entrusted with arrangements.

Memories may be shared with the family by visiting crawfordfunerals.com.