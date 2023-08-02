P. Maxine Lehman, 85, of Bunker Hill, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 8:40 a.m.

She was born Nov.12, 1937, in MO. to Ira Paul Roberts and Mary Lee Whitt Roberts.

She married Jack Lee Lehman on Dec. 12, 1953 in Woodburn. He preceded her in death on March 13, 2011.

She was a homemaker and accomplished seamstress.

Pauline was a lifelong member of the Bunker Hill First Assembly of God.

She is survived by her children, Jacqueline (Jeff Ballard) Ruyle of Godfrey, Glenda Rose of Bunker Hill, Deni (David) Demmer of Jerseyville; grandchildren, Richard (Leah), Jacquee (Shaun), Keah, Heather, Eric (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Brenden (Sarah), Kylee (Ryan), Inara, DeLany, Rory; siblings, Mary Garrett of Brighton, Pat (King) Fleming of Godfrey, Donna (Ron) Jungmann of Iowa, numerous nieces and nephews.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; daughter, Rhonda Lehman, sister and brother in law, Shirley and Floyd Johnson.

Visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at Bunker Hill First Assembly of God, Bunker Hill from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, Aug. 4, 2023 at 12 p.m.at Bunker Hill First Assembly of God.

Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto.

Memorials are suggested to Bunker Hill First Assembly of God or William Bedell Resource Center.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.