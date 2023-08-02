Junior Football League season kicks off August 5

The Carlinville Junior Football League Cavaliers, as well as all of the other local teams, kick off their season this Saturday, August 5. The Cavies will battle the Gillespie Mustangs, beginning with the fifth and sixth grade jamboree at 10 a.m. The seventh graders will then take to the field, followed by the eighth graders. Look for captioned versions of the Cavaliers’ JFL team photos and meet the players/coaches in this year’s Carlinville football program. Enquirer~Democrat photos by Jackson Wilson.