John Dennis Clevenger, 86, of Las Vegas Nevada entered eternal rest on May 11, 2023, at his home with his wife, Linda, by his side.

He was born on Sept. 24, 1936 in Carlinville. John lived a life filled with love, devotion and accomplishments.

Upon graduating from Northwestern High School in Palmyra, John enlisted in the Air Force where he served his coun­try for 20 years with honor and distinc­tion. He did many tours of duty in Asia and later played a vital role on the re­connaissance team for the renowned SR-71Blackbird spy plane.

Following his military service, John em­barked on a successful career in the data processing industry spanning four decades. John worked tirelessly and climbed the corporate ladder, eventually attaining an esteemed executive position at Conseco Insurance company where his expertise and leadership were Instru­mental in preparing for the Y2K crisis.

John lived his Golden Years in Las Vegas where he was always eager to host visit­ing family or friends and show them the Vegas lifestyle. For many years John and his wife Linda enjoyed volunteering their time and expertise as tax return prepar­ers for AARP, helping those In need. Ev­ery year possible John returned home to Hettick for family reunion where he delighted in spending time with the Clevenger clan.

John is survived by his wife Linda Clevenger; children, Patty (Michael) Berry, Paula Hallock, Paul Clevenger; sister, Elaine Newell and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Katsuko Clevenger; father, Clarence Clevenger; mother, Catherine (Calhoun) Clevenger, stepmother, Velma (McKee) Clevenger and three brothers, Henry, Nelson and Charles Clevenger.

A memorial service to honor John’s life will take place on Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Lakeway Activity Center, located at 105 Cross Creek, Lakeway, TX 78734. The ceremony will commence with a sermon and a eulo­gy, followed by a visitation period for family and friends to celebrate John’s life and share memories.