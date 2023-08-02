Elks Lodge held annual Children’s Care Corporation Tournament

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

A total of 20 4-person teams came out to the Carlinville Country Club on Fri., July 28 to participate in the annual Elks Children Care Corporation Golf Tournament.

The Prairie Farms Team came in 14 under par to win the tournament. The team consisted of Jeff Miller, Jeff Donaldson, Dan Starks and Ryan Dambaucher.

Individual golfers won as well. Quinn Steiner was “closest to the hole” on the fourth hole. Mike Gagnor had the longest putt on hole nine. Paige Vinyard won the women’s longest drive and Greg Whitler had the men’s longest drive. Whitler was also closest to the pin on hole seven.

All teams donated their winnings back to the Children’s Care Corporation.