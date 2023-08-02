Earley and Morgan reign at Girard Festival Days

Nick Lancaster and Pat McClen named Citizens of the Year

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Addison Earley and Mycah Morgan were crowned at the Miss Girard queen pageant, capping off Girard’s annual Fesitval Days’ weekend the evening of July 30.

Morgan reigned in the Little Miss pageant, which took place prior to a ‘Rock N’ Roll’ themed Miss Girard competition.

Then, 2023 Miss Girard Earley rocked the stage, along with Miss Congeniality Abigail Terinelli, Lylian Turner and Sylvia Spencer.

For Earley, a 17-year-old Girard native, the same dedication, preparation, radiant stage personality and leadership-caliber confidence that earned her the title of 2010 Little Miss Girard on one of her favorite nights of the year.

“Being Miss Girard is always something that I have wanted to do and I am so excited for this coming year to represent my hometown,” Earley said. “The thing I love most about Festival Days is the pageant. The dance numbers, theme, and stage decorations are always the best.”

Earley plans to serve the community by “being a role model to girls, as well as through many projects to revitalize and promote a small town.”

The incoming North Mac High School senior was involved in volleyball, basketball, track, Student Council, Science Club, Key Club, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes on her journey to the throne.

After graduation next spring, Earley plans to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy.

Earley is following in the footsteps of one of her best friends, 2022 Miss Girard Olivia Thoroman.

“Holding that title was definitely one of the greatest opportunities I have had,” Thoroman said as she reflected on her reign. “I enjoyed every moment representing Girard and especially enjoyed getting to spend time with my Little Miss, Remi Young.”

The 2023 coronation was bittersweet for both Earley and Thoroman, who had built a strong bond as both NMHS students and athletes.

“[Olivia] has been the best role model to me not only during this experience, but throughout our whole lives,” Earley said. “I hope to represent our town as well as she did this past year. I definitely will treasure the experiences that we have shared together.”

“[Addison] has been my lifelong best friend and we have dreamed of a moment such as that for a long time,” Thoroman said. “I know her and her Little Miss Mycah will have a great year and represent Girard very well. As much as I will miss this, I am very excited for the new royalty.”

As of right now, Thoroman plans to retire from pageantry and shift her entire focus to college at Illinois State University and the pediatric field of nursing. Thoroman graduated from NMHS earlier this summer.

Little Miss Girard Mycah Morgan, the five-year old daughter of Michael and Amy Morgan, will get to provide a royal presence within her kindergarten class.

Morgan loves dinosaurs, art and playing with friends. When she grows up, she would like to become a firefighter and a police officer.

In-between pageant events, the community of Girard recognized its Teen Citizen of the Year. This year’s honor went to junior firefighter Nick Lancaster. He received his plaque from another junior firefighter – none other than 2022 Teen Citizen of the Year, Joe Reinhart.

Citizen of the Year Pat McClean was honored the previous night.

Many other family-friendly attractions took place throughout the Festival Days celebration, including rides, activities, exhibits, displays, concessions, food booths, fish fries, cake walks, ice cream socials and live musical entertainment.

From the beginning July 28 to end July 30, a large turnout graced the Girard City Park. Storms were in the area the evening of July 29, but the community managed.

“It was such a great weekend as usual,” the Girard Chamber of Commerce said in a Facebook post. “Thank you seems inadequate for all the volunteers that make this weekend possible. We don’t want to miss anyone but thanks to our vendors that had booths, American Legion for doing our rides, firemen for great food and entertainment in the beer tent, queen committee for a beautiful pageant, Debbie Burnett for organizing the entertainment and book, and our great bakers who donated baked goods for our cake walk on two nights. Most of all, we thank everyone who came out to support our community. There’s nothing like a small town. We truly appreciate everyone.”