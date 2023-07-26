Marybeth Loveless, 100, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 2:40 pm.

She was born Jan. 3, 1923, in Gillespie to Louis and Bertha Louise (Gray) Archibald.

She married Vernon Robert Loveless Sr on Oct. 19, 1945 in Gillespie. He preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1986.

She was a secretary for Monterey Coal Co.

Marybeth was a member of the United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children, Larry L. (Ruth) Loveless of Gillespie, Kenneth L. (Patti) Loveless of Gillespie, Ralph L. (Lisa) Loveless of Gillespie; grandchildren, Kimber Simmons, Wendi Graham, Rachel Pfalzgraf, John Loveless, Tristain Loveless, Stephen Ciesler, Paul Ciesler, Bailey Hohnsbehn, Keni Loveless, Dr. Mirena Hayes, Brook Pittman, John Robert Loveless; 20 great-grandchildren, four great great grandchildren.

Marybeth was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; grandson, Jeremy Lambert; son, Vernon Robert Loveless, Jr. and daughter in law, Ann.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral services are Friday, July 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial will be at Behme Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to Methodist Men Building.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.