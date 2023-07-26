JFL players hone skills at Punt, Pass & Kick contest

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Southwestern Quarterback Club held its first annual South Central Conference Punt, Pass & Kick event July 22 at the Southwestern High School football field in Piasa.

All incoming Junior Football League players (fifth through eighth grade) from any SCC town were allowed to participate.

The SWQC also presented kids with an opportunity to test their speed via some 40-yard dashes.

Awards were presented to the top three finishers in each event, based on grade level. A grand award was additionally given to the top overall performer and the fastest runners received medals.

“It was a good day overall,” said Chris Wood of the SWQBC. “We had good weather, good kids, and good food. The kids who showed up all seemed to have a good time. There was some friendly competition and lots of words of encouragement from the boys towards each other. The QB club also would like to give a huge shoutout to the high school volunteers that showed up to help run the events. We had several members of the SW high school football team present.”

Southwestern’s Remi Newell won all of the fifth grade events.

Southwestern’s Emory McAfee was recognized as the sixth grade overall winner. He won the kicking contest and placed runner-up to Cody Nixon (punt) and Brayden Watson (pass) in the other events. Cason Brackett also ranked amongst the top three sixth graders in passing and kicking.

Joel White of Carlinville was crowned the overall champion of the eighth grade, winning first place in all three competitions. Ben Newell finished runner-up across the board. Alex Darr placed third in punting and kicking. The third place passing honor went to Wyatt Reno.

Newell (fifth grade), Cody Nix (sixth) and White (eighth) won the 40-yard dashes. Carson Brackett (sixth) and Hayden Hanold (eighth) recieved runner-up medals.

There weren’t any seventh grade participants. However, Wood expected some sort of inaugural decline.

“We only had a little more than 20 but we are hoping this event picks up and does better next year,” said Wood. “We may open it up to higher grade levels too.

All proceeds went directly to the SWQC.

“We thank everyone for their support,” Wood said.