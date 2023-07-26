Gregory Lee Strong

SGT 1st Class Gregory “Greg” Lee Strong, 55 of Brookport, formally of Litchfield, passed away Friday, July 21, 2023, in Tuscola.

Greg was born Aug. 25, 1967, in Waukegan, a son of Gary and Patricia Whitson Strong.

Greg graduated from Litchfield High School with the class of 1985.

Greg joined the United States Army National Guard in 1989 and completed basic training at Ft. Benning, GA. During his 25 year military career Greg was deployed to Kuwait, Iraq, and Afghanistan; and spent many years stationed at Camp Lincoln in Springfield. He retired from the Army in 2014 at the rank of Sergeant first class. After leaving the service, he spent time working for the VA and AMVETS helping service members navigate their military benefits.

Greg enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, competing in many flat track dirt bike races, and singing karaoke. He loved watching Cubs baseball.

Greg is survived by his daughters, Devin (Zach) Allen of Carlinville, Brogan (Peter) Oswald of Carlinville, Carson Strong of Carlinville; fiancee´, Debbie Barr of Brookport; four grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Julie O’Roake.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2023, 1 to 3 p.m. at Litchfield Family Funeral Service 700 South State Street, Litchfield. Memorial Services will be conducted after the visitation at 3 p.m. with Rev. James Ouderkirk presiding. Burial will follow in a United States National Cemetery. An additional Celebration of Life will be held in Southern Illinois at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Twenty Two a Day, Veterans Suicide Prevention Program.

Litchfield Family Funeral Service, Litchfield is in charge of arrangements.