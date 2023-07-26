Girard Fesitval Days queen pageant July 30

Lylian Turner, Addison Earley, Abigail Tenerelli and Sylvia Spencer competing for Miss Girard

Lylian Turner, Addison Earley, Abigail Tenerelli and Slyvia Spencer will be competing for the title of Miss Girard at the annual Girard Festival Days this weekend.

Ella Young, Evelyn Lovely, Mae Lewis-Hahn, Mycah Morgan, Rianne Young, Sawyer Jo Rose and Alayna Krummrich are running for Little Miss Girard.

The pageant begins at 7 p.m. on Sun., July 30 in the Girard City Park.

Miss Girard

Turner is the 16-year old daughter of David Turner and April Terrell. Turner will be a sophomore next year at North Mac High School. Her involvement with school organizations include Stem Club, cheerleading, soccer, band and Drama Club. Turner’s future plans after high school are to go to college to become a Crime Scene Investigator. She is sponsored by The Topp Hat.

Earley is the 17-year-old daughter of JR and Brooke Earley. She will be a senior in the fall at North Mac High School. Throughout high school, Earley has been involved with volleyball, basketball, track, Student Council, Science Club, Key Club, National Honor Society and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Her future plans are to attend a four-year university to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy. Earley is sponsored by Twice the Ice.

Tenerelli is the 15-year old daughter of Tyler Tenerelli and Kelly Hartley. She will be a sophomore this fall at North Mac High School. Tenerelli’s school organizations include drama club, art club, stem club, girls basketball team manager, volleyball and soccer. After high school, her future plans include attending University of Pitt to study Architecture. Tenerelli is sponsored by Rustic Venue.

Spencer is the 18-year old daughter of Ken and Tara Spencer. Spencer is a recent graduate of North Mac High School. Her involvement with school organizations include soccer and Drama Club. Spencer‘s future plans are to attend Lincoln Land Community College to begin her pursuit of a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree, then transfer to a major university to complete her degree to become a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit Nurse. She is sponsored by Doc’s Just Off 66.

Olivia Thoroman is the retiring Miss Girard. Thoroman is the 18-year old daughter of Rick and Mindy Thoroman. She recently graduated in May from North Mac High School, where she was active in cross country, basketball, track, National Honor Society, student council, key club, science club, class officer, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. When asked about her most memorable moment so far as Miss Girard, Olivia noted that the past year has been filled with lots of memorable moments, but attending the MCDD spring formal was one of her favorites. At that event, she was able to meet many new people, ride in a fire truck, and do lots of dancing. Thoroman’s future plans are to attend Illinois State University to major in nursing.

Little Miss Girard

E. Young is the four-year old daughter of Katie Young. She will attend pre-K next year. Young likes playing with her baby, swimming and climbing on the jungle gym. When she grows up she would like to be a mom.

Lovely is the four-year old daughter of Collin Lovely and Tabitha Sons. Lovely will be attending pre-K in the fall. She likes playing dress-up, snacks and swimming. When Evelyn grows up she would like to be a teacher and a doctor.

Lewis-Hahn is the four-year-old daughter of Joey Lewis and Cassy Lewis. She will attend pre-K next year. She likes giving hugs, eating and playing outside. When she grows up, she would like to be a ballerina, a veterinarian and a mom.

Morgan is the five-year old daughter of Michael and Amy Morgan. Next year, she will attend kindergarten. Morgan likes dinosaurs, art and playing with friends. She would like to be a firefighter and a police officer when she grows up.

R. Young is the four-year old daughter of Katie Young. In the fall, she will attend pre-K. She likes to dance and sing, watch Bluey and listen to music. When she grows up, she would like to be a police officer.

Rose is the five-year old daughter of Brett and Jayme Rose. She will attend Kindergarten next year. Rose likes Roblox, playing with her sisters, swimming and slime. When she grows up, she would like to be the next Princess Peach.

Krummrich is the five-year old daughter of Morgan and Nikki Krummrich. She will be attending kindergarten in the fall. She likes dinosaurs, sharks, the color purple, swimming and soccer. When she grows up, she would like to be a firefighter.

Remi Young is the retiring Little Miss Girard. She is the five-year old daughter of Katie Young. She will attend kindergarten in the fall. Her favorite hobbies include dancing, doing arts & crafts, rock & roll and enjoying candy. When she grows up, she wants to be an artist because she loves to paint.