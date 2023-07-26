Cole Brandon Turner, 40, of Brighton, passed away at his residence on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 9:55 a.m.

He was born Aug. 15, 1982, in Alton, to Cole Ward Turner and Valerie Bloodworth Shupenus.

He married Brandie J. (Feezel) Turner on May 25, 2007 in Madison County.

He was a contractor.

He is survived by his parents, Jeff and Valerie Shupenus of Brighton; spouse, Brandie Turner of Brighton; children, Jack Brandon Turner of Brighton, Charlie Jewel Turner of Brighton; sisters, Porcha (fiancé, Shannan Voyles) Turner of Carlinville, Dezaray Turner of Bunker Hill; grandparents, Denise and Cecil Turner of Bunker Hill; Jack and Judy Shupenus of Petersburg.

Cole was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Roberta and G. O. Bloodworth; uncles, Barry Bloodworth, Brad Bloodworth and Kim Turner.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral services were Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Burial will be at Woodburn Cemetery in Woodburn.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.