Chalk It Up, Car Show, Addams Family and more scheduled in Carlinville

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

Downtown Carlinville is going to be hot this weekend, and not just because of the 90 plus degree weather.

There are events for all ages taking place throughout the weekend.

Thursday

Miracle treat Day at Dairy Queen is Thursday, July 27. For every Blizzard treat sold on Miracle Treat day the owners of the Carlinville Dairy Queen have pledged to donate $2 to St. Louis Children’s and Cardinal Glennon Hospitals. Special Guests will make appearances throughout the day including first responders, Minnie Mouse, Cinderella, Spider-man, and the Macoupin County Queens. A full schedule of characters can be found online at the Carlinville Dairy Queen Facebook Page.

There will be sidewalk sales at participating local stores on Thursday and Friday.

Friday

The Carlinville Municipal Band’s final concert and Rotary Club’s Ice Cream Social will be held on Friday night at the Gazebo. The band will begin at 7 p.m. and ice cream will be available from 6 to 8 p.m.

The City Wide Yard Sales are also Friday. A map of locations can be found on http://www.carlinville.com/yardsale.

Saturday

Head back to the Square for the 10th annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival, Chalk It Up. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There is a ten dollar entry fee. The winner receives a $50 prize and second place receives a $20 prize, these prizes are awarded in five categories.

The Carlinville Car Show will also be on the Square on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cars, trucks, bikes and tractors are all welcome. There is a $5 registration fee or $10 registration with judging. Judging will begin at 12:30 in three categories, open, modified and original. There will be a 50/50 raffle and food provided by the FFA.

Just a block off the Square, the old Cannonball Jail will be open for self-guided tours and photo-ops during its “Jailhouse Rock” event from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. Reno’s on the Road food truck will be on site serving sandwiches and pizza by the slice. Admittance to the jail will be free but donations are appreciated.

Those who didn’t have the chance to see The Addams Family on opneing weekend have three more chances to see the beloved characters onstage for the Summer Repertory Theater’s production. The show is fun and funny with a special Addams’ flair for the macabre. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and the final show is Sunday at 2 p.m.