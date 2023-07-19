Rose Mary Hemphill, 95, of Sawyerville, passed away at Staunton Health and Rehab Center, Staunton, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 7:20 p.m.

She was born Feb. 4, 1928, in Sawyerville, to Michael Saric and Anna Yurkovich Saric.

She married Clarence E. Hemphill on April 19, 1947 in Benld. He preceded her in death on April 23, 1991.

She was a graduate of Benld Township High School.

Rose was a member of the St. Joseph’s Church and Altar Society, VFW Ladies Auxiliary of Gillespie and a 50 year member of the CFU Lodge 217.

She is survived by her children, John (Ellie) Hemphill of Mobile, AL, Richard (Denise) Hemphill of Staunton, Michael (Connie) Hemphill of Staunton; grandchildren, Scott (Emily) Hemphill of Spanish Fort, AL, Joseph (Becca) Hemphill of Staunton; great-grandchildren, Alana Hemphill, Ryan Hemphill, James Hemphill, Rosie Hemphill.

Rose was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brothers, Michael Saric, Samuel Saric, John Saric; sisters, Darlene Saric, Mary Orr and Katherine Constantino.

Services were held on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld. Burial will be at Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service, Partnership For Educational Excellence District #7, or Staunton Education Fund.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.