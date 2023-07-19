Roleen B. Gregory, 94, of Gillespie, passed away at her residence on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:09 p.m.

She was born July 28, 1928, in Mt Olive, to Henry Louis Gehner and Bertha Marie Schwing Gehner.

She married Charles A. Gregory Sr. on August 3, 1948 in East Saint Louis. He preceded her in death on July 13, 1993.

She was a painter for L & M Cabinets Manufacturer and was a bartender at S & S Bowl.

Roleen was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW.

She was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and loved puzzles.

She is survived by her son, Charles (Diane) Gregory of Acton, ME; daughters, Sheryl (Myron) Favre of Lakewood, CA, Sandra (Ken) Williams of Gillespie; grandchildren, Rosalyn Favre, Lori Spencer, Kelly (Jay) Foley, Jason Gregory, Zachary Johnston, Stephanie (Rusty) Pratt; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Roleen was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, daughter, Susan Rae Johnston; grandson, Mark Cunningham; sisters, Nadine Gehner, Adelhyde Weidner and brother, Lamoine Gehner.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 20, 2023 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie with memorial services to follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service or Adopt-A-Pet.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.