Richard Walker Ruyle, 69, of Carlinville, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023 at Carlinville Rehab and Healthcare.

He was born Nov. 9, 1953 to Earl and Gwen (Walker) Ruyle.

Richard was a self employed gardener and landscaper.

He was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Carlinville and a supporter of MCDD.

He is survived by numerous cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alfred Ruyle.

A memorial mass will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Carlinville, with interment to follow at Mayfield Cemetery.

Memorials may go to St. Paul’s Episcopal or MCDD.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences