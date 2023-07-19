Loren Clyde Vance, 89 of Farmersville, passed away Monday morning, July 17, 2023, at Copper Creek Memory Care in Litchfield.

Loren Vance started on a farm in Palmyra where he grew up in a strong Christian environment.

Loren was drafted into the U.S. Army soon after graduating from Palmyra High School. On furlough from the Army, he met and married Dorothy Irene Burns.

Loren and Dorothy had their first daughter Vicki Jo, whose little life perished after only a few weeks on this earth. Dorothy went on to be with the Lord in 1997, some forty years after she first met and married Loren. After Dorothy’s passing, he married the Carol Leonard in 2000; a marriage of 23 years.

Loren worked for a short stint at Allis Chalmer’s in Springfield and later went on to work for J.F. Boente & Sons gas company in Carlinville, where he helped pioneer the first propane delivery route, serving customers for over 40 years.

Loren loved to work with his hands.

Loren was everything a person could want to be in this world: loving, hardworking, loyal, patriotic and a Christian.

Loren is survived by his wife, Carol Vance of Farmersville; daughter, Marsha (Doug) Orr of Farmersville; sons, Rick (Karen) Vance of Washington, Steven (Margy) Vance of Raymond; brother, Eldon (Sherron) Vance of Virden; grandchildren, Lindsay, Justin, Chris, Jeffrey, Kaitlyn, Marcus, and Tommy; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 20, 2023, 9 to 11 a.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, next to his wife Dorothy in Palmyra.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation or Grace Southern Baptist Church in Virden.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard is in charge of arrangements.