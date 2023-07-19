Julene Sue Lienard, 65, of Gillespie, passed away at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 4:30 pm.

She was born Sept. 16, 1957, in Litchfield, to Jule Lienard and Virginia Shroyer Lienard.

She was an administrative assistant for CGS Administration.

Julene was a graduate of Gillespie High School, University of Illinois in Springfield where she received her bachelor’s degree and Walden University where she received her master’s degree in human resources.

She was an avid Cardinal fan.

She is survived by her children, Stacey (Aaron) Zinnecker of Gillespie, Christina Hardiman of Gillespie; grandchildren, Brandon, Jacob, Tristan, Baylie, Hannah, Jacoby, Jakeb; great grandchildren, Ryleigh; siblings, Danny (Diana) Lienard of Seattle, WA, Emil (Sharon) Lienard of Mt. Olive, Debbie (Scott) Fischer of Cape Coral, FL.

Julene was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be on Friday, July 21, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Memorial service will be on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Public Library or Crossroads Grooming and Boarding.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.