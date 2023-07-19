Gail Alexander Welte passed away on July 16, 2023.

She was born on Feb. 9, 1943, in Litchfield.

Gail was raised in Gillespie, and moved to Tennessee where she found her true home with her children and eventually reconnected and married her high school sweetheart.

She cherished the simple pleasures of life – traveling to the Smoky Mountains and the beach. Gail also found solace and joy in cooking.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Welte; daughters, Dana Marinelli (Thomas) Sullivan, Tonya Marinelli (Scot) Whitaker; son, Ron (Suzette) Marinelli; siblings Sharol Lowe, Paul (Joan) Alexander; grandchildren, Ian (Stephanie) Sullivan, Kailyn (Drew) Leon, Cailey (Wes) Webb, Emma Whitaker, and Jacqueline (Peyton) Horkins, Joel Marinelli, Adam (Haley) Barnes, Ashley Barnes; Bree Wade; stepchildren, Troy (Raegan) Welte and Tammy (Bill) Konneker; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Charlie, Agnes, and Sam Sullivan, Mason Leon, Branch and Rocky Webb as well as numerous friends, and loved ones.

Preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur and Lucy Alexander; father of her children and first husband, Ron Marinelli and her adopted daughter, Shirl Wade.

In lieu of flowers, make charitable donations in Gail’s name to Nashville Rescue Mission or Heimerdinger Foundation.