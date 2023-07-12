Victor Donald Strubberg, 87 of Plainview, passed away Sunday evening July 9, 2023 with his family by his side at his residence in Plainview.

Don was born June 21, 1936, in Washington, MO, a son of Victor and Elona Campen Strubberg.

Don proudly served our country in the US Navy.

On July 20, 1974 Don married Patricia (Drake) and they were happily married for 49 years.

Don worked for Granite Steel for 30 years before retiring as an Engineer. He and Pat later became Concessionaires for Beaver Dam State Park for 17 years before retiring. He really enjoyed teaching his kids and grandkids how to hunt and fish. His free time was spent fishing, hunting, spending time with family, watching old westerns, and Cardinal games, listening and dancing to Honky Tonk music.

He was inducted into the IWF Hall of Fame, was Director, Vice President and President to the Illinois State Coon Hunter Association. Also served as Chief Legislative Aid for the IWF Association and served as Vice President of the Southern Zone of the IWF.

Don is survived by his wife, Patricia of Plainview; daughters, Donna (Rick) Peck of Granite City, Susan (Mike) Strubberg of Granite City, April Hall of Arlington, TX, Stephanie Mabus and fiancé Mike Nichols of Girard; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Bill Strubberg, Wayne Strubberg, George Strubberg; sisters, Jana Earhart, Lana Haefner, several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents: son, Steven Strubberg; daughter, Vicki Welch; son, Jeffrey Strubberg; brothers, Leroy and Robert Strubberg and sister, Barbara Faris

A Social Gathering will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Plainview Baptist Church. A eulogy will be conducted at 5 p.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Church. Come with your best stories.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or Alzheimer’s/Dementia Foundation.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory. Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.