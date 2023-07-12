Margaret Mary Rolando

Margaret Mary “Mag” Rolando, 74, of Gillespie, passed away at her residence on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 6:05 a.m.

She was born Nov. 25, 1948, in Litchfield, to Ernest Rolando and Catherine Fenoglio Rolando.

She married Alan F. Rolando.

She was retired after having been an administrative assistant for the State of Illinois.

She was also secretary for SS Simon and Jude Church. She was a member of the SS Simon and Jude Church and SS Simon and Jude Altar Society.

Mag loved her coloring books, antiquing, growing flowers, shopping, dogs and turtles.

She is survived by her spouse, Alan Rolando of Gillespie; daughter, Dr. Lori Rolando of Nashville, TN; sister, JoAnn (Terry) Plovich of Benld; sister-in-law, Ann Marie Rolando of Carlinville; several nieces, nephews and her dog, Frankie.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James E. Rolando.

Memorial mass will be on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. at SS Simon and Jude Church, Gillespie. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to masses or donor’s choice.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.