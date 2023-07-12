Fairy E. Mayo, 95, of Carlinville, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at Heritage Health in Carlinville.

She was born April 9, 1928 to Clark J. and Annis (Payne) Mayo in Girard.

Fairy was a lifelong farmer and could accomplish things many women wouldn’t try. She loved all animals and especially baby ones. Until a few years ago, she raised chickens and sold eggs to her friends.

She was the fourth of six children and at 13 years of age she went to work and live at the Steinmeyer farm.

She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville, having joined in 1946.

She is survived by four nieces and four nephews; Jill Mayo, Jack Mayo, Jodi Jackson, Clinton Melcher, Lori Palsen, Larry Mayo, Stacey Mayo, Kisa Mayo and sister-in-law, Ruth Mayo.

Preceding her in death were her parents and siblings, Leland Mayo, Lillian Melcher, Archie Mayo, Sherley Mayo, Lawrence Mayo; niece, Rosalina Mayo and nephew, Jay Melcher.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Mayfield Memorial Cemetery in Carlinville.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Church in Carlinville.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.