Cecil Ruyle, 72, of Carlinville, passed away peacefully, June 13, 2023 at Carlinville Rehab and Health Care surrounded by his family.

He was born in Carlinville on July 25, 1950 to Russell and Marie (Beard) Ruyle. Cecil was one of ten children.

Cecil was a self employed carpenter for 40 plus years.

He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of the VFW. He enjoyed being home with his wife, driving country roads, and enjoying the accomplishments of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maxine Ruyle; daughters, Jody (Donnie) Emmons, Becky (Greg) Beichler, Shelby (Josh) Reno; nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by both parents; two brothers, James Beard, Russell Ruyle Jr.; two sisters, Helen Greenwalt and Betty Robb.

A private memorial will be planned for a later date.

Memorials can be made in Cecil’s honor to Carlinville Rehab and Healthcare.

