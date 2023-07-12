Carlinville Area Hospital Foundation awards scholars 

Carlinville Area Hospital Foundation held its fifth annual foundation scholarship reception on June 16 to recognize 10 local scholarship recipients. Scholarship recipients are selected by a subcommittee of the Foundation that reviews each application.

Applications include letters of recommendation and an essay or video on what interested them in their pursued medical field as well as why they should be considered for the scholarship.

2023 CAH Foundation Winners are Madison Boente, pursuing a Public Health Degree; Nathan Hughes, pursuing a Medical Lab Tech Degree; Megan Hubrich, pursuing a Nursing Leadership Degree; Allison Rosentreter Pursuing an Occupational Therapy Degree; Emma Ganz, pursuing a Speech Therapy Degree; Jennifer Miller, pursuing a Nursing Degree; Taylor Wills, pursuing a Prosthetic/Orthotics Degree; Elise Baker, pursuing a Nursing Degree; Adriann Seago, pursuing a Physical Therapy Degree; Molly Lewis, pursuing a Physical Therapy Assistant Degree.

The CAH Foundation is a not-for-profit companion corporation to Carlinville Area Hospital & Clinics. The Foundation was organized to help support the availability of primary and emergency care services for those living in the service area. The Foundation has awarded over $100,000 in an effort to support local individuals working on a certification/degree in the healthcare field.

For more information, contact Paige Cox, Marketing Manager (217) 854-3141 x255, pcox@cahcare.com.