Virden American Legion begins ‘Fourth of July’ festivities

Kamden Perrine and Scarlett James crowned Little Mr. and Ms. Virden; Gilbert Baker and Dairy Queen honored as Citizen and Business of the Year

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Virden American Legion’s Fourth of July celebration was postponed a day for everyone’s safety due to severe storm threats. Otherwise, everything ran as usual.

Festivites began with the Little Mister and Little Miss pageant the night of July 1 at Grace Baptist Church, where Kamden Perrine and Scarlett James were crowned 2023 royalty.

With the weather cleared July 2, the food tent opened along with rides, games and a cake walk. Prior to live music courtesy of REV’D UP, the community recognized its Citizen and Business of the Year.

The 2023 Citizen of the Year award was presented to Gilbert Baker. The Business of the Year honor went to Lula Hampleman, owner of the local Dairy Queen.

The event concluded with a bicycle parade and the Miss Virden pageant July 4, which concludes the reign of Cassie Loftis.

This year’s queen candidates are Zorah Austin, Ryhanna Merrifield and Emma Crawford.

Further coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.