The Old Fashioned opens on the Carlinville Square

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

A new hot spot has opened on the Carlinville Square called The Old Fashioned. The upper half of the business, located in the old Camden’s building, houses a gaming room. The lower half takes the phrase “old fashion” literally, allowing patrons entry to a speakeasy-inspired bar.

There is no password for this speakeasy though and everyone is welcome. Manager Lizz Wise says that some patrons have asked if there is a dress code for the venue, which she assures there is not. Along with there being no dress code, besides the regular no shoes, no shirt, no service, Wise does not want patrons to be scared away by the idea that the cocktails served are expensive. The Old Fashioned serves and stocks a wide variety of alcohol and even stocks alcohol alternative drinks in a range of price points.

The Old Fashioned is a cocktail bar and serves a number of speciality cocktails, an Old Fashioned being the namesake cocktail, but bartender Seth Eichhorst and Wise note that the Gold Rush and BBQ Bloody Mary are also particular favorites.

Along with the many beverages offered there is a menu, though it is limited at the moment. Customers can choose from several appetizers, including a walnut sauce and meatball recipe from the family of Al Capone.

A full menu of food and drinks can be found online at theoldfashionedcville.com and specials can be found on The Old Fashioned Facebook page.

Wise mentioned that there may be special events in the future such as bourbon tastings and theme nights, so she urges interested parties to check the Facebook page regularly.