Susan D. Viviano, 62 of Carlinville, passed away Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Hallmark Health Care in Carlinville.

She was born Nov. 30, 1960, in Joliet, a daughter of Bill and Mazie Weller Bridgeman.

Susan worked in the health care field for several years.

Susan is survived by her daughter, Susan Weller of Brighton; son, Alex Viviano of Alton; five grandchildren; sisters, Tina of Jerseyville, Deane Gimlin of Carrollton and brother, Joey Bridgeman.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Mazie Bridgeman; sons, Daniel Price, Ollie Price, III; daughter, Rachel Viviano and sister, Tammy Bridgeman.

No services are planned at this time.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.